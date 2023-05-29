Impact Wrestling stuck around in London, Ontario last weekend after Friday’s Under Siege event, taping television that will air after on AXS the next two weeks.

They’re already building to another big show on June 9 — Against All Odds in Columbus, Ohio. And they’re planting the seeds for one of their biggest of the year, Slammiversary on July 15 back in Canada’s most populous province.

Top men’s titleholder Steve Maclin’s Against All Odds challenger (Alex Shelley) was set at Under Siege, but we can start what’s beyond that in these results. And a Slammiversary has been laid down for Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo, but even though she accepted there still may be more twists and turns in that story over the next six weeks. And that wasn’t the only big women’s match set up for Windsor!

Here are the SPOILERS from May 27’s taping, courtesy of Wrestling Observer:

• Brian Myers (w/The Good Hands) def. Tyler Tirva by pinfall (Before The Impact match) • Seleziya Sparx & Tara Rising ended in a no contest when Masha Slamovich attacked both with a chain. The Russian then challenged Killer Kelly to a Dog Collar match at Slammiversary. (BTI) • Bully Ray opened the June 1 episode with a promo about putting Impact President Scott D’Amore through a flaming table at Under Siege. He plans to win the 8-4-1 tournament at Against All Odds then challenge for the World title at Slammiversary. • That brought out Maclin for a brief verbal exchange before Ray gave the champ his props. Maclin said he thinks they’d make a good team, but is willing to fight him too. That brought out Motor City Machine Guns, as Shelley didn’t like them looking past his Against All Odds shot. The war of words led to a challenge for a tag match from MCMG, which Ray accepted... but not tonight. • Subculture (Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster) showed up and offered to face Shelley & Chris Sabin tonight. • Eddie Edwards (w/Alisha) def. Yuya Uemura by pinfall. Eddie feigned a show of respect, then punked Uemura after the match. That brought out Frankie Kazarian who didn’t think Edwards was acting like a locker room vet should. Kaz took Eddie out, and Mrs. Edwards too when she jumped him. • Sami Callihan & Jake Crist def. Decay (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve) via pinfall. The Design took out Callihan & Crist (who were wearing oVe hats but weren’t otherwise identified with their old group) before Rich Swann made the save. • Trinity def. Savannah Evans (w/Gisele Shaw & Jai Vidal) by submission. Fka Naomi called out Knockouts champ Deonna Purrazzo and challenged her for Slammiversary. The champ accepted, then Shaw, Evans & Vidal attacked. Jordynne Grace made the save, but couldn’t overcome the numbers game. Gisele put Grace down with a series of running knees and the former (reportedly departing) champ was helped to the back. • Jody Threat def. Dani Luna by pinfall • MCMG def. Subculture via pinfall • Myers opened the June 8 episode by saying The Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler) would win the Tag titles “tomorrow” at Against All Odds. • Chris Bey (w/Ace Austin) def. Jason Hotch (w/Myers & Skyler) via pinfall. The trio attacked after the match, with Good Hands posing with the belts before throwing them down onto Impact’s Bullet Club affiliate. • Heath def. Champagne Singh (w/Shera) via pinfall • Hendry called out Dirty Dango, who didn’t want to wrestle in his $300 shirt. Hendry just wanted to show him new music video, “Divas Reject”. Singh & Shera attacked Joe after the video played, with a pissed off Dango joining in. Santino Marella showed up, Jean got in his face and took a Cobra for his troubles. • The Coven (KiLynn King & Taylor Wilde) def. Death Dollz (Courtney Rush & Jessicka) via pinfall to retain the Knockouts tag team titles • X-Division champ Trey Miguel def. Bhupinder Gujjar by pinfall in a non-title match. Miguel cut a promo about how he’d leave Against All Odds with the second longest reign in X-Division history, but didn’t mention an opponent. • Moose & Rich Swann def. Nick Aldis & Jonathan Gresham by pinfall (Moose on Gresham). Everyone mixed it up post-match, with Heath, Bully Ray & PCO all getting involved. PCO stood tall after taking everyone out with a dive. • Deonna Purrazzo & Killer Kelly def. Gisele Shaw & Masha Slamovich via pinfall (Purrazzo on Shaw)

Sound like a fun way to spend a Thursday night or two?