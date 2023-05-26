Jordynne Grace gambles, pays the price in Knockouts Championship match at Under Siege

The singles series between Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo has produced entertaining matches but lopsided results in Impact. Purrazzo won the Knockouts Championship off Grace at Slammiversary in 2020, Purrazzo also won the 30-minute Ironman rematch in that same year, then Purrazzo won the vacant Knockouts Championship against Grace at Rebellion in April of 2023.

Grace wanted one more shot. Impact obliged with a special stipulation. If Grace loses, then she will not be allowed to challenge for the title as long as Purrazzo is champ. Grace took the gamble and accepted the bout at Under Siege (May 26, 2023).

Grace sold the magnitude of the moment in a pre-match promo.

Purrazzo brought her technical style, and Grace relied on muscle for her juggernaut style. For example, Purrazzo went for a headscissors, but Grace’s base was too sturdy. Grace countered by hurling Purrazzo onto the ropes.

Purrazzo was close to losing the championship when Grace cracked a spinning backfist in the corner to set up a spinning torture rack slam.

Purrazzo used her wits to survive. Grace caught another headscissors and positioned for a piledriver. Purrazzo countered by shifting her weight to fold Grace backward for a piledriver of her own.

Grace loaded up for a spinning backfist, powerbomb, and jackhammer combo. That wasn’t enough to beat Purrazzo. The match progressed with more piledrivers from both competitors.

Purrazzo took control with focus on damaging the arm for an armbar, but that strategy never paid dividends. Purrazzo changed tactics. She worked for position in the corner and executed an avalanche Queen’s Gambit piledriver. 1, 2, 3, and still Knockouts champion.

Grace was dejected with emotion upon her exit. She will now have to pay the price per the stipulation. The question is where does Grace go from here.

The Under Siege replay is available through IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, and Fite TV.