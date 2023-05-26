Sami Callihan brings back old friend as mystery partner

Sami Callihan was outnumbered in his feud with the Design, so he needed some pals. When in doubt, rumble with people you trust. Callihan recruited Rich Swann as one partner. The other partner was still a mystery heading into Under Siege.

It was time for the reveal of... Jake Crist.

Callihan and Crist have Impact history as partners in oVe (Ohio Versus Everything). Crist competed in Impact from 2017 to 2020 with a one-off return as a surprise opponent for Josh Alexander in September 2021.

Callihan and Crist started strong as if they never missed a beat. They teamed up for a pendulum slam to Angels.

Later, Callihan and Crist hit stereo Death Valley drivers.

Callihan’s crew had trouble with Kon. Swann was on the beast’s back with a sleeper while Callihan and Crist unloaded superkicks, and they still couldn’t knock the big man down. Kon broke free and swatted Crist out of the air for the Design to take control.

In the end, the match broke down into chaos. Callihan spiked Deaner on a piledriver, but Angels kicked Callihan to save the pin. Swann tussled with Angels and scored a roll-up for victory.

Are you happy to see Jake Crist back in the Impact Zone?

Under Siege is available through IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, and Fite TV.