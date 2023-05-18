Impact felt the glow when Trinity arrived on the scene. Now, it was time to see if she still had the goods in the ring. Trinity competed in her debut match for the promotion during Impact Wrestling (May 18, 2023).

Trinity’s adversary was KiLynn King. This beef stemmed from last week when Trinity saved Jordynne Grace in a post-match attack by the Coven. King was no pushover. In addition to her stature, she is also one-half of the Knockouts tag team champions.

Trinity started off on the right foot with slick movement. She used her speed to her advantage to frustrate King and execute a running splits leg drop. Taylor Wilde had her partner’s back to hook Trinity’s foot as a distraction. King took power control. Trinity rallied, but Wilde grabbed her foot when on the turnbuckles. The referee caught Wilde red-handed, so he ejected the witch.

The match received a decent amount of time for Trinity and King to do work. The finish came when Trinity flipped out of a pumphandle grip to knee King in the face. Trinity went into the ropes for a sunset flip, then she transitioned for the Starstruck submission to earn victory.

Starstruck is a new name for the Feel the Glow headscissors crucifix hold used in WWE as Naomi.

Business did not end there for Trinity. There was still the matter of her open contract for the Under Siege event on May 26. Prior to the bout, Jai Vidal had a chat with Trinity backstage. Gisele Shaw was not pleased about their photo from last week. Trinity proposed Shaw step in to fill the open contract. The Quintessential Diva was not in the building, so Vidal left to pass along the message.

Fast forward to after Trinity’s win over King, and Vidal was on stage with an answer. Shaw accepted the challenge for Under Siege. Vidal had a second message to deliver on behalf of Shaw. Vidal tried to slap Trinity, but she caught Vidal’s arm and twisted the wrist. Trinity then walloped Vidal upside the head with a kick.

Trinity versus Shaw is official.

Impact posted video for the full match of Trinity versus KiLynn King.

The Under Siege card for May 26 includes:

Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. PCO in No DQ

Steve Maclin (c) vs. PCO in No DQ Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jordynne Grace (If Grace loses, then she will not receive another title shot as long as Purrazzo is champion.)

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jordynne Grace (If Grace loses, then she will not receive another title shot as long as Purrazzo is champion.) X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Sabin

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Sabin Impact World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster

Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster #1 Contender for Impact World Championship: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian Sami Callihan, Rich Swann, & a partner vs. Deaner, Angels, & Kon

Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King

Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw

How well do you think Trinity performed in her Impact in-ring debut? Are you satisfied with Gisele Shaw stepping up to wrestle Trinity?