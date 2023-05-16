The Impact tag team division needs an injection of fresh blood, and they are getting it from the UK. Ace Austin and Chris Bey of the Bullet Club will defend the Impact World Tag Team Championship against the Subculture group of Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, accompanied by Dani Luna, at Under Siege on May 26.

Subculture announced their impending arrival with a punk intro video. Start from the bottom, fight from the top.

This won’t be an easy win for the Ace and Bey Connection. Subculture have a history of gold in their own right as former NXT UK tag champs. Andrews and Webster held the titles for 47 days in 2019. Subculture’s tenure in the WWE property came to an end when they were released on August 18, 2022.

For Andrews, this match will mark his return to TNA/Impact. He previously competed as Mandrews winning TNA British Boot Camp season two and sticking with the company for two years before parting ways at the end of 2016.

The Under Siege lineup for May 26 currently includes:

Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. PCO in No DQ

Sami Callihan, Rich Swann, & a partner vs. Deaner, Angels, & Kon

Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King

Are you excited for Subculture coming to Impact?