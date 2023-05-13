Impact recap & reactions (May 11, 2023): Brian Myers & Frankie Kazarian are giving back to the business

Brian Myers and Frankie Kazarian are experienced veterans with an eye of giving back to the professional wrestling business. While their general goals of helping the next generation of stars are similar, their methods of execution are much different.

Myers views himself as the most professional wrestler. He even started a Learning Tree school to teach his methods of success. That endeavor ended in failure, but Myers hasn’t lost the desire to mentor. He took it upon himself to recruit a pair of new students during Impact Wrestling (May 11, 2023).

The Good Hands competed against Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus. Myers came out on the ramp during that contest to scout John Skyler and Jason Hotch. At first, Myers’ intentions were unclear, but it became obvious when he physically interfered on Steve. The Good Hands took advantage to double-team Taurus and win via Samoan drop flying neckbreaker combo.

Backstage, Moose was not pleased with Myers. They are supposed to be a tag team, but Myers pointed out how Moose is in a #1 contender match for the world title. Moose stated that he can carry both those championships. He parted with a message for Myers to get his priorities straight. Myers was unfazed. He was eager to coach the Good Hands into tag champions.

This is a smart pairing putting Myers with the Good Hands. Myers passing his knowledge is an easy way to accept Skyler and Hotch as more than the jabroni squad that their role had been. Myers can help the Good Hands establish legitimacy and work toward a higher spot in the tag team pecking order.

Compare Myers’ antics to how Kazarian carries himself. Kaz spoke with Gia Miller about his role in Impact as a leader by example. Even though winning the world championship is always on his mind, Kaz wants to help Impact reach new heights. He views his duty similar to a high tide raising all ships. Kaz is that high tide as a role model for younger wrestlers. He is a professional inside and outside of the ring. Kaz will do everything he can to give back to Impact for the opportunities the company has given him in his career.

Kaz has the chance to earn a world title shot in a 6-way #1 contender bout against Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jonathan Gresham, Yuya Uemura, and Alex Shelley at Under Siege on May 26. Five out of six of those names (sorry, Yuya) would be worthy winners to main event the next special event. Given the amount of face time Kaz has received on screen lately, he makes the most sense as the story favorite to win.

Let’s blitz through the rest of the results from Impact Wrestling.

Masha Slamovich defeated Killer Kelly. Physical contest. Kelly locked in the Killer Clutch. Slamovich could not escape, but she did manage to take the win anyway. Slamovich used the corner to flip over the top for a pin. Even though Kelly’s shoulders were on the mat, she refused to let go of the submission. 1, 2, 3, win to Slamovich. Kelly kept the choke locked in after the match until Slamovich passed out.

Trinity has an open contract for an opponent at Under Siege. Jai Vidal entered in fan mode to take a photo.

Nick Aldis defeated Sheldon Jean. Prior to the bout, Kenny King spoke with Jean in the locker room. The world thinks Jean is being served on a silver platter to Aldis. It’s time to show everyone that Jean is more than potential. This was Aldis’ return match on Impact television. Aldis dominated early, then Jean raked the eyes and smashed him into the ring post. Aldis rebounded with a Michinoku driver, flying elbow drop, and cloverleaf submission for victory. Aldis versus King was announced for Under Siege. (Full details here.)

Steve Maclin terminated his brief relationship with Champagne Singh and Shera. The champ blamed them for his title defense against Rhino. Champagne and Shera decided to take it upon themselves to earn Maclin's trust again, so they attacked Heath backstage.

Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin retained against Rhino. Maclin targeted the left knee of Rhino. That plan paid off when Rhino’s leg gave out charging for a Gore. Maclin rubbed salt in the wound to win with a Gore of his own. Afterward, Maclin bashed Rhino’s knee with a chair and a shovel. Rhino was loaded into an ambulance. Scott D’Amore had enough of Maclin’s attitude, so the boss added a No DQ stipulation to Maclin’s match against PCO at Under Siege. PCO came out of the ambulance, and a brawl erupted in the alley. (Full details here.)

Dango defeated Johnny Swinger. Detective Dango and Joe Hendry interrogated Swinger and Zicky Dice about the mystery attack on Santino Marella. One thing led to another, and a match was made. Dango earned the W on a Falcon Arrow slam. (Full details here.)

Deaner ran his mouth with threats for Sami Callihan. Little did he know that Callihan and Rich Swann were incognito posing as Design goons. Callihan and Swann attacked the bad guys.

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The Coven retained against Deonna Purrazzo & Jordynne Grace. The story was if Purrazzo and Grace could gel as a unit, even though, Purrazzo is set to defend the Knockouts Championship against Grace at Under Siege. The challengers didn’t have any issues working together. There was one incident, but it didn’t have time to result in an implosion. Grace hit a musclebuster on Taylor Wilde. KiLynn King made the diving save on the pin. Purrazzo entered to take King out of the ring. Wilde sent Grace into the ropes colliding into Purrazzo. The Coven pounced to finish Grace on a big boot spinebuster teamwork maneuver. Any drama between Purrazzo and Grace will likely be saved for the next few TV episodes heading into Under Siege. The full match is available for your consumption.

After the main event, the Coven continued with a beatdown on Grace. Trinity ran in for the save and a Rear View on King. Impact later announced that King will be Trinity’s debut match next week on television.

This episode of Impact Wrestling was a good mix of matches and story-building. Both women’s bouts were enjoyable in different ways. Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich had the danger appeal. The Coven, Deonna Purrazzo, and Jordynne Grace was solid tag team action. Nick Aldis had a chance to strut with his signature spots. Steve Maclin showed his tactical savvy with the gameplan on Rhino. The way those results played into advancing stories makes it feel like Impact is planning two steps ahead. They do a strong job of adding layers, so it’s not always a simple direct line from beginning to end.

Share your thoughts on the latest episode of Impact Wrestling.