Trinity and Nick Aldis have clear directions for Impact Under Siege

Trinity and Nick Aldis are two marquee attractions recently emerging in the Impact Zone. Both need opponents for Under Siege on May 26, and it appears that their directions are clear.

Trinity offered an open contract for her appearance at Under Siege. With three episodes of Impact Wrestling to go before the special event, surely there would be hints for Trinity’s challenger. That’s exactly what happened when Trinity was greeted by Jai Vidal, who just so happens to be Gisele Shaw’s personal stylist. Coincidence? Not likely. Trinity versus Shaw would make a lot of sense.

Jai followed up on his word to tag Trinity in that photo. As of now, there has been no comment from Shaw.

Wow. I really got to meet her! I know you can Feel the GLOW from us in this pic @TheTrinity_Fatu @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/7koxuxY7sa — Jai Vidal (@TheJaiVidal) May 12, 2023

Trinity also engaged in a little bit of physicality by hitting the Rear View on KiLynn King. Trinity made the save to assist Jordynne Grace at the end of the show.

Aldis exchanged trash-talk with Kenny King last week, and now that match is official for Under Siege. King wanted Aldis to work his way up, so that’s what the National Treasure did in a match against Sheldon Jean.

Aldis hit his signature spots en route to victory, starting with a flying elbow drop.

That paved the way for a cloverleaf submission.

.@RealNickAldis locks in the Texas Cloverleaf to pick up the victory on #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/PDesgfG65h — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 12, 2023

With Jean out of the way, King is on deck for Under Siege.

The Under Siege lineup for May 26 currently includes:

Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. PCO in No DQ

Steve Maclin (c) vs. PCO in No DQ Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jordynne Grace (If Grace loses, then she will not receive another title shot as long as Purrazzo is champion.)

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jordynne Grace (If Grace loses, then she will not receive another title shot as long as Purrazzo is champion.) X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Sabin

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Sabin #1 Contender for Impact World Championship: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian Trinity vs. TBA (open contract)

Sami Callihan, Rich Swann, & a partner vs. Deaner, Angels, & Kon

Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King

How is the Under Siege card stacking up in your eye?