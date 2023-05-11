Detective Dango confronts latest suspects in mystery attack of Santino Marella

Detective Dango resumed his hunt to find the mystery attacker of Santino Marella. Last week, Trey Miguel was put in the hot seat. That lead did not pan out. This week on Impact Wrestling, Dango and partner Joe Hendry turned their attention to grilling Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice.

Hendry pointed out the motive of Santino stripping Swinger’s win. The Swingman is currently on a quest to rack up 50 wins to earn a world title shot. So far, he is at zero. Swinger did pin Dice, who was wrestling as a masked luchador, but Santino saw through that scheme to cancel Swinger’s victory from qualifying.

Dice turned the tables to accuse Hendry of the dirty deed. Dice’s theory was that Hendry was jealous of Santino stealing his thunder at Rebellion. Dango refused to humor that idea and demanded a match against Swinger.

Watch the comedy unfold.

Dango didn’t have too much trouble dealing with Swinger in the ring to win via Falcon Arrow slam.

It seems that Santino’s mystery attacker is still at large. Three suspects have been knocked off the list so far. That leaves about 40 more to investigate for Detective Dango.