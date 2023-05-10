Impact announces Trinity’s match for Under Siege

Trinity made a splash in her Impact televised debut last week. She proclaimed her sights set on winning the Knockouts Championship. Since the title match is already booked on the Under Siege card, that meant Trinity would have to do something else.

Impact announced Trinity will be on the Under Siege show to wrestle. She issued an open contract, so the opponent remains a mystery.

Since Trinity has only had one appearance in the Impact Zone, there aren’t any story hints yet to predict her opponent. My guess would be Gisele Shaw. The Quintessential Diva has a big ego and would want to steal Trinity’s glow. Shaw would also be a good steeping stone to the title picture as a quality win for Trinity.

Trinity isn’t the only person with a mystery opponent at the moment for Under Siege.

Sami Callihan challenged the Design, but he needs two partners in the ring to wrestle Deaner, Angels, and Kon. In storyline, Rich Swann makes sense to fill in, especially since Callihan already approached him. Swann was reluctant to clean up another mess caused by Callihan, so he did not commit yet.

The current card so far for Under Siege on May 26 includes:

Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jordynne Grace (If Grace loses, then she will not receive another title shot as long as Purrazzo is champion.)

#1 Contender for Impact World Championship: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian

Sami Callihan & 2 partners vs. Deaner, Angels, & Kon

Who would you like to see step up to wrestle Trinity at Under Siege?