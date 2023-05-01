Even before we knew CM Punk was going to be there, we were plenty interested in Impact’s second night of Spring Slugfest taping on Sat., April 29.

That was mostly due to the debut match from the newly-signed Trinity (fka WWE’s Naomi). But it was also because we knew the episodes of television filmed at Chicagoland’s Cicero Stadium would likely be the last ones before Impact’s next streaming special, May 26’s Under Siege.

As you probably expected, Trinity will be wrestling at that event. You can see who & why in these SPOILERS from April 29’s taping, courtesy of Last Word on Sports and PWInsider (we also have SPOILERS from the first night here):

• The Design (Deaner & Kon) def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger (Before the Impact pre-show match) • Sami Callihan def. Shogun (BTI) • Trey Miguel def. Laredo Kid in a non-title match, removing his mask and rolling him up. The X-Division champ demanded respect and better competition, which brought out Chris Sabin to set-up a title match at Under Siege. • Steve Maclin def. Rhino to retain the Impact World title. The champ beat Rhino down with a chair and shovel post-match. Impact President Scott D’Amore was out to watch Rhino’s stretcher job. • Jason Hotch def. Ace Austin • Trinity def. KiLynn King despite repeated interference from King’s Coven partner Taylor Wilde (before the referee sent Wilde to the back). Jai Vidal came out afterwards to say Gisele Shaw accepts Trinity’s challenge for Under Siege. Vidal tried to attack Trinity, but she took him out with a head kick to end the segment. • Jodi Threat def. Sierra • Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham & Yuya Uemera def. Moose, Eddie Edwards & Frankie Kazarian via pinfall (Shelley on Edwards). Kaz and his teammates weren’t on the same page. • Chris Sabin def. Mike Bailey • Sheldon Jean & Kenny King def. Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve via pinfall (King on Steve). Nick Aldis was on commentary and jawed with Kenny post-match as part of the build to their Under Siege match. • Taylor Wilde def. Jessicka. The Coven beat Jessicka down aftewards, but Courtney Rush made the save. Rush wasn’t painted up as Rosemary. • Jordynne Grace def. Alisha Edwards • Steve Maclin told the crowd his Under Siege match with PCO was off because he’d “killed” the French-Canadian Frankenstein. He would instead face a hand-picked challenger, Champagne Singh. Singh came out with Shera to accept, but D’Amore interrupted to inform Maclin PCO was in the building. The lights went out, PCO appeared, and cleared out the ring. • Deonna Purrazzo def. Killer Kelly to retain the Knockouts title

Intriguing enough to get you to spend some Thursdays night with Impact... and maybe a sawbuck on Under Siege?