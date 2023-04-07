Impact Rebellion card: Santino Marella returns to the ring, Ultimate X, more!

Impact Wrestling had a busy night (Apr. 6, 2023) setting up a variety of matches for the Rebellion PPV on April 16. The main event is set, Santino Marella will return to the ring, Ultimate X is back for tag team competition, and more.

At the top of the card, Steve Maclin faces Kushida for the Impact World Championship. Josh Alexander officially relinquished the title after suffering a torn triceps injury.

For the top prize in the women’s division, Mickie James’ status is questionable to defend the Knockouts Championship. If she is healthy, which we’ll find out next week, then James will compete in a three-way against Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. If James is still bothered by her broken rib, then she will vacate the title. Grace and Purrazzo will wrestle one-on-one to crown a new champion.

Ultimate X will decide the fate of the Impact World Tag Team Championship. After the Motor City Machine Guns defeated the TMDK duo of Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley talked their way into an Impact tag title rematch against champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey. MCMG proposed Ultimate X. The Bullet Club didn’t back down, even though, their facial expressions showed cause for concern.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham had their rubber match with the winner advancing to an X-Division title shot against Trey Miguel at Rebellion. Trey was scouting on commentary. He thought he would outsmart the system by attacking both men causing a no-contest. Trey was wrong. Impact booked a three-way elimination title bout for the PPV.

Deputy of Authority Santino Marella found himself in the crosshairs of the Design. Step 7 for Sami Callihan was to prove there is no authority higher than the Design. The task was to eliminate all other authority in his life. That meant a backstage beatdown on Santino. Sonna ma gun!

Santino’s reaction was to stand up for himself. Time for a gut check. Santino will team with Dango and Joe Hendry in a six-man tag was against the Design. Santino has wrestled sporadically since suffering a neck injury in 2014. Impact is hyping it as Santino’s first-time in a match in over 9 years.

Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray are heading to war. The extreme veterans will lead teams of five into Hardcore War. First though, ex-NHL enforcer Darren McCarty had business to settle with Bully Ray. McCarty joined Dreamer and Yuya Uemura in trios action against Bully and the Good Hands. McCarty got his revenge to win the match with a stunner on Skyler.

Things got wild in the aftermath. Kenny King jumped the winners from behind. His motivation was to get his name in headlines. Being part of Team Bully would accomplish that. Frankie Kazarian evened the odds, because he’s a swell guy. Masha Slamovich ran in as an ally of Bully, then Killer Kelly was in the mix with an eye on smashing Slamovich.

It was later announced that Bully will have the Good Hands, King, and Slamovich on his team for Hardcore War. Dreamer has Kaz, Uemura, and Kelly, but he is still one person short. There was a tease during the broadcast of Dreamer trying to recruit Scott D’Amore. The Impact head honcho turned down the offer, but there is a possibility he could be coerced into action.

The card so far for Rebellion on April 16 includes:

Are you sold on the Rebellion lineup?