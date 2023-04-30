CM Punk was backstage at Impact Wrestling taping

One of the biggest stories of the past week involved CM Punk, who is still signed to AEW and, in fact, is expected to return to television for them soon, visiting backstage at Monday Night Raw in Chicago. He didn’t exactly try to hide the fact that he was there.

Now, he was spotted doing the same at Impact Wrestling’s Spring Slugfest taping just last night (Sat., April 29, 2023), again in his home city.

And, again, he wasn’t trying to hide it, walking right by fans as he was allowed into the building and taking photos with wrestlers while he was there. Some of those photos have already been posted to social media:

The tapings were already notable, considering the artist formerly known as Naomi, now going by Trinity, made her debut (more spoilers here) and the likes of Mercedes Mone were in town for it.

This has more or less acted as a media tour for Punk, who is garnering a great deal of attention simply by making his presence felt at these shows ahead of his return to television. And he hasn’t even had to talk to the pesky media! What a strategy.