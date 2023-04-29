Trinity comments on her WWE exit, calls it ‘a blessing in disguise’

We’ve seen a fair amount of Trinity Fatu since she stopped working as “Naomi” in WWE. She’s appeared on red carpets and runways, booked convention appearances and just shown up at a few of her friends’ wrestling shows.

Outside of the occasional social media post, we haven’t heard much from her though. With her official debut for Impact Wrestling in greater Chicago, that’s changed. Fatu — who is now going simply with “Trinity” as her wrestling name — made her character’s intentions clear at Impact’s taping last night (April 28).

She also spoke with Chicago’s NBC5, her first interview since she and Mercedes “Sasha Banks” Moné walked out of Raw last May.

Trinity admitted it was “scary” not knowing how the crowd would react after almost a year away from the ring, but the crowd in Cicero Stadium proved they still have love for our girl. The two-time SmackDown Women’s champion admitted the Impact crowd’s reaction made her emotional:

“I was trying to hold back the tears. It just felt so good being back in wrestling and being with Impact in a place where I feel so welcome and just for the opportunity and just receiving all the love, it was very, very overwhelming. And I really felt it in my heart, like I really did. I couldn’t even hide the emotion.”

Lots of folks have pointed out that Impact could be a great landing spot for Trinity, given the strength of their women’s (Knockouts) division. She says that was one of the things that drew her to the promotion:

“I’ve been wrestling 14 years now, and then one day everything, everything just changed. And I felt like my whole world was turned upside down and things were shuffled around. It took a little time to just process everything and really sort out what I wanted to do, where I wanted to be. “I chose Impact because I really truly believe that it is one of the best women’s divisions. The history of it — I’ve been watching these women for years from afar and always admired the talent here. Once I made that decision, that’s what I wanted to do, I went after it. And now I’m here.”

She didn’t get into any specifics or behind the scenes details about why “everything just changed”. But she offered some insight into how she thinks about the end of her time in WWE when answering a question about how her tumultuous 2022 prepared her for this moment:

“At the time, it was very scary. But I feel like everything happens for a reason. I feel like it was a blessing in disguise. I feel that it’s allowed me to grow and become better in every way, in every aspect. Show me how strong I really am. And now I’ve got this new journey ahead of me, these new goals. And I’m excited and ready to step into this new chapter.”

Seeing as her husband still works there, it’s unlikely we’ll get any more out of Trinity about why she left WWE. As Moné has, she’ll probably continue to take the high road like she did here.

That shouldn’t dampen our enthusiasm for her next chapter, though.