What Trinity did during her first night on the Impact roster (SPOILERS)

We always keep our eyes on the reports from Impact tapings. Our interest was higher for the one that happened last night (April 28) at Cicero Stadium in Chicagoland, however. That’s because they promoted it with a MAJOR SURPRISE that turned out to be the debut of Trinity “Naomi” Fatu.

Almost a year after she and Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks)* left the WWE Women’s Tag titles behind as they walked out of Raw, Trinity is back on a pro wrestling roster. What will she be doing? She made her intentions clear, and as part of that set-up her first match.

Here are the SPOILERS from April 28’s taping, courtesy of PWInsider:

• Moose & Brian Myers def. Bhupinder Gujjar & Yuya Uemura • PCO, Heath & Rhino def. Steve Maclin, Shera & Champagne Singh • Jonathan Gresham def. Mike Bailey • Ace Austin def. Zicky Dice • Laredo Kid def. Jack Price • Trinity (fka Naomi) arrived. She said she’s coming for the Knockouts title, which brought out champion Deonna Purrazzo. That confrontation didn’t get too far before Jordynne Grace was out to remind The Virtuosa that she’s got next. • Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) def. Kenny King & Eddie Edwards • The Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch) def. Decay (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve) • Masha Slamovich def. Killer Kelly • Dirty Dango def. Johnny Swinger • Rich Swann def. Angels • Nick Aldis defeated Sheldon Jean • The Coven (Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King) def. Deonna Purrazzo & Jordyne Grace. The Tag champs went for a beatdown on the Knockouts titleholder and her top challenger, but Trinity ran in to make the save — and set up her debut match against King at tonight’s taping.

Sound like a good way for Trinity to start her Impact run? Is it a way that’ll make you want to spend a Thursday night or two watching AXS?