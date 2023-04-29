Yep, Mercedes Moné flew from Japan to be there for Trinity’s Impact debut

Trinity Fatu (fka WWE’s Naomi) flew to Japan at the start of the year to be there as her friend & tag partner Mercedes Varnado (fka WWE’s Sasha Banks) debuted in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as Mercedes Moné.

Sharing that moment understandably seemed to mean a great deal to them both. It’s why we weren’t surprised when reports that Trinity would debut at the Impact Wrestling taping in greater Chicago last night (April 28) were followed by ones telling us Mercedes had been spotted in town.

And sure enough, as Fatu’s Impact arrival went from spoiler to news...

...pictures of a barely incognito Moné hit social media...

Mercedes Moné in the crowd at the #ImpactWrestling tapings to support Trinity. pic.twitter.com/ZLSgqVg9C9 — (@WrestlingCovers) April 29, 2023

After the show, the two women who walked out of WWE together last May celebrated as Impact and NJPW-contracted talents. And Trinity used the international language of emojis to confirm that Mercedes had indeed flown from Japan to Chi-town to make it an in-person celebration.

I still can’t believe you’re here ✈️ ! https://t.co/mOHRsF7RYx — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) April 29, 2023

Awww. Those little ponies were right... friendship IS magic.