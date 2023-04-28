Naomi debuts in Impact

Naomi has a new home in the world of professional wrestling. Naomi is going to glow in Impact.

Naomi hasn’t been seen as a wrestler since walking out of WWE in May of 2022. It was only a matter of time before she made a big splash. Naomi arrived in the Impact Zone during the TV taping in Chicago on Friday night (Apr. 28, 2023).

Impact broke the news by posting a teaser of Naomi’s entrance as their major surprise. She will be working under the name Trinity, which is her real first name. The energy is popping.

Just a little teaser of @TheTrinity_Fatu's monumental IMPACT debut coming THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! pic.twitter.com/CpNRQI6nca — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2023

Impact announced that Trinity will appear with a live mic on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling for Thursday, May 4.

Impact also revealed Trinity’s first opponent. She will wrestle KiLynn King on Saturday’s taping to be aired at a later date.

King is an interesting choice, since she is one-half of the Knockouts tag team champions with Taylor Wilde. Could that mean Trinity will be bringing a partner in due time?

It appears that Trinity’s old tag partner was in the house. Mercedes Moné (aka Sasha Banks) posted this photo.

@TheTrinity_Fatu is here to make an IMPACT!!! She bout to knock out all competition & leave em in the rear view. Get it sis pic.twitter.com/nytBR1K3PV — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 29, 2023

If Trinity stays on the singles scene, then there are a wide variety of interesting matchups. A bout with Mickie James would be their first-ever one-on-one encounter. Deonna Purrazzo currently holds the Knockouts Championship, and she will defend against Jordynne Grace at Under Siege on May 26. Either of those opponents would be PPV worthy attractions for Trinity. Contests against Gisele Shaw, Tasha Steelz, Rosemary, and Jessicka Havok are also intriguing. If Trinity really wants to test her hardcore fortitude, then Masha Slamovich would gladly oblige.

Many will wonder why Trinity would choose Impact since the company still has the LOLTNA stink in their eyes. The truth is that Impact worked hard to evolve beyond that era. The promotion operates much different than those days. The Knockouts division consistently receives stories up and down the card. They often have multiple women’s matches each week with plenty of time to work. Impact doesn’t shy away from the ladies taking the main event spotlight. Purrazzo and Grace were the closing contest for the Rebellion PPV earlier this month.

Impact Wrestling airs Thursday nights at 8 pm ET on AXS TV and at 8:30pm ET on YouTube for Impact Insiders.