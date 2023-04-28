Impact Knockouts Championship match booked at Under Siege with a risky stipulation

Deonna Purrazzo received a helping hand from an unlikely ally Thursday night on Impact Wrestling. After Purrazzo successfully retained the Knockouts Championship against Taylor Wilde, the Coven attacked post-match. Jordynne Grace ran in for the save, but she made clear that she wanted another shot at gold. Impact granted her that wish, and there is a risky stipulation involved.

Grace will challenge Purrazzo for the Knockouts title at Under Siege on May 26. If Grace loses, then she will not receive another shot as long as Purrazzo remains champion.

This will be a rematch from Rebellion when Purrazzo defeated Grace to win the vacant Knockouts Championship last month. The Virtuosa is 3-0 against the Juggernaut in singles action in Impact. Thicc Mama Pump does hold a pair of wins in the career series on the indie circuit long before either wrestler hit their stride as the stars we know today.

The Under Siege card for May 26 currently includes:

Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. PCO

Do you like the stipulation for the Knockouts title fight? Who do you think will emerge victorious?