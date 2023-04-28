Earlier this week, Impact teased a MAJOR SURPRISE for their “Spring Slugfest” taping in Chicago. A couple days later, a report broke about the debuting wrestler they were referring to — former WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Trinity “Naomi” Fatu.

Fatu hasn’t appeared on a wrestling show since she & Sasha Banks walked out of Raw last May. We’ve seen Trinity attend at least one since then, though. That was when she went to the Tokyo Dome in January to support Banks, who was making her New Japan debut at Wrestle Kingdom under her new ring name Mercedes Moné.

And that’s why it’s not terribly surprising PW Insider Elite is reporting Moné is in Chicago ahead of the taping at Cicero Stadium tonight (April 28). Fatu was there for The Boss C.E.O. when she started with a new company, so it makes sense Mercedes would want to support Trin.

Insider notes that Moné was just in Japan a few days ago, so she did some traveling to see her friend get back to work (as a wrestler — Fatu’s done a few other things with her downtime). Before you get too excited or worried that Mercedes might be debuting for Impact too, Mike Johnson specifies:

Impact sources earlier this week denied Moné was appearing on their tapings this week when asked.

Of course, that’s what they would say...