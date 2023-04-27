Deonna Purrazzo has an unlikely ally helping her fight witches

The Impact Zone has a case of black magic that witches weave so well. Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King are already Knockouts tag team champions, then they put their sights on chasing Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship. Wilde had her chance in a title bout for the main event of Impact Wrestling (Apr. 27, 2023).

The Coven worked their sorcery calling for spirits to bring Purrazzo pain.

.@DeonnaPurrazzo is in for a fight as she faces off against The Coven's @RealTaylorWilde in TONIGHT's MAIN EVENT on #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/IaCvY9mER8 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 28, 2023

Purrazzo and Wilde engaged in a mat duel. King was ringside for physical interference to assist her Coven partner. The Virtuosa overcame the trifling to secure the Venus de Milo double armbar finish. Purrazzo retained the gold in the first defense of her third reign.

The Coven attacked after the match. Wilde and King tenderized the champ until Jordynne Grace arrived as an equalizer.

Grace is an unlikely ally to be watching Purrazzo’s back. The Virtuosa defeated the Juggernaut at Rebellion to win the vacant title. Grace made it clear that she wants the Knockouts Championship. Purrazzo acknowledged the competitive fire with a handshake of respect. Former foes appear to be friends, for now.

This plan from the Coven could backfire. Not only did Wilde come up short on this evening when competing for the Knockouts Championship, but they better be careful with the Knockouts Tag Team Championship. If Purrazzo and Grace join forces, then they would be the favorites against the Coven to win those titles.

What’s your take on all this witchcraft?