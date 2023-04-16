Impact Rebellion 2023 live results: Guaranteed new champions

Impact is in the fighting mood for their Rebellion PPV on Sunday, April 16. Due to injuries to Josh Alexander and Mickie James, both superstars have relinquished their championships. That means there will be a new Impact world champion and a new Knockouts champion crowned on the broadcast. Steve Maclin or Kushida will sit atop the the men’s division, and Deonna Purrazzo or Jordynne Grace will reign over the women’s locker room. Also on tap is Hardcore War with Tommy Dreamer’s scrappy pack against Bully Ray’s band of hooligans, Santino Marella’s return to the ring, the Impact tag titles up for grabs in Ultimate X, and much more.
The Rebellion PPV starts at 8 pm ET on Sunday, April 16 streaming through Fite TV. The free pre-show kicks off at 7:30 pm ET.
Results:
Pre-show
Champagne Singh & Shera defeated Heath & Rhino. Hot tag to Heath running wild. Shera was on the outside and pulled Heath off a roll-up. Singh took advantage of the distraction for a roll-up on Heath. Singh had his feet on the ropes for leverage with Shera holding him in place to secure victory. Afterward, Gore, Gore, Gore! Rhino speared Singh to stand tall.
Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King retained against Rosemary & Jessicka. Hot tag to Jessicka cleaning house. Tag to Rosemary for a spear on King. Kick out on the cover. The Coven regrouped. Rosemary ducked a big boot, and King inadvertently hit Jessicka off the apron. Wilde snuck in a blind tag as Rosemary speared King again. King was not the legal participant, so the pin didn’t count. Wilde came in from behind for a suplex and a swinging fisherman’s neckbreaker to win.
PPV
Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin vs. Kushida
Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo
Impact World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley in Ultimate X
X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham in an elimination three-way
Hardcore War: Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, Frankie Kazarian, Bhupinder Gujjar, Yuya Uemura, & Killer Kelly) vs. Team Bully (Bully Ray, Moose, Brian Myers, Kenny King, & Masha Slamovich)
Last Rites match: Eddie Edwards vs. PCO
Santino Marella, Joe Hendry, & Dango vs. The Design
