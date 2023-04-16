Impact Rebellion 2023 live results: Guaranteed new champions

Impact is in the fighting mood for their Rebellion PPV on Sunday, April 16. Due to injuries to Josh Alexander and Mickie James, both superstars have relinquished their championships. That means there will be a new Impact world champion and a new Knockouts champion crowned on the broadcast. Steve Maclin or Kushida will sit atop the the men’s division, and Deonna Purrazzo or Jordynne Grace will reign over the women’s locker room. Also on tap is Hardcore War with Tommy Dreamer’s scrappy pack against Bully Ray’s band of hooligans, Santino Marella’s return to the ring, the Impact tag titles up for grabs in Ultimate X, and much more.

#Rebellion is THIS SUNDAY LIVE on PPV from Toronto as new IMPACT and Knockouts World Champions are GUARANTEED!



Order on FITE: https://t.co/D6QCKFkh5k pic.twitter.com/obcxi7QNkv — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 15, 2023

The Rebellion PPV starts at 8 pm ET on Sunday, April 16 streaming through Fite TV. The free pre-show kicks off at 7:30 pm ET.

Join us for updates and have fun chatting in the open thread.

Results: