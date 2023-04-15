Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray are set to clash in a violent fight at the Rebellion PPV on Sunday, April 16. The extreme veterans will lead teams of five into Hardcore War. Dreamer’s squad consists of himself, Frankie Kazarian, Bhupinder Gujjar, Yuya Uemura, and Killer Kelly. We thought we knew Bully’s crew, but he swerved to add two new members.

The scene went down on Impact Wrestling. Kaz competed against Kenny King to determine who will have the advantage in Hardcore War. Team Dreamer was ringside. Team Bully was as well with Bully, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, and Masha Slamovich. Kaz had the edge for a chickenwing submission. That’s when chaos broke out. Both teams started rumbling on the floor. Brian Myers ran in to distract the referee. Moose entered from the back side to spear Kaz, so King could earn the easy cover. Advantage, Bully Ray.

Backstage, Bully confirmed his official team. Bully will be rolling into Hardcore War flanked by Moose, Myers, King, and Slamovich. Their mission is to destroy Dreamer.

That was a surprising last-minute wrinkle from Bully. Moose and Myers are a definite upgrade from the Good Hands. Plus, they now have Skyler and Hotch as extra bodies to add interference. Could we see another surprise appearance from Scott D’Amore to even the playing field?

The full lineup for Rebellion includes:

Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin vs. Kushida

Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King (c) vs. Rosemary & Jessicka (pre-show)

Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King (c) vs. Rosemary & Jessicka (pre-show) Heath & Rhino vs. Champagne Singh & Shera (pre-show)

The Rebellion PPV broadcast starts at 8 pm ET on Sunday, April 16 streaming through Fite TV.

What’s your take on Bully Ray’s new team for Hardcore War?