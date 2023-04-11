Tommy Dreamer is unleashing the Innovator of Violence in Hardcore War at the Rebellion PPV on Sunday, April 16. He is about to kick some ass on Bully Ray. It’s not just one-on-one though. Hardcore War calls for teams of five to get extreme. Dreamer picked his final teammate to make the match official.

Dreamer approached rising star Bhupinder Gujjar. Dreamer warned Gujjar that this type of match changes a person down to their core. He also advised that this isn’t an opportunity to pass up, since it will help harden Gujjar on his path toward greatness. Gujjar was in.

EXCLUSIVE: @THETOMMYDREAMER has recruited @bhupindergujj4r as the final member of Team Dreamer for Hardcore War THIS SUNDAY at #Rebellion!

Team Dreamer will be Dreamer, Gujjar, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura, and Killer Kelly. Team Bully will be Bully, Kenny King, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, and Masha Slamovich.

Impact also filled out the Rebellion card with two more matches. Eddie Edwards and PCO will fight again. This time it is a Last Rites match. Impact described the path to victory as, “the only way to win is to put your opponent inside of a casket and close the lid.”

BREAKING:@TheEddieEdwards will face @PCOisNotHuman in a LAST RITES match THIS SUNDAY at #Rebellion LIVE on PPV from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto!



Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/Kq5T4CEQy3

The Knockouts tag titles will be on the line when Rosemary & Jessicka have their contractual rematch as former champs to face current titleholders Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King.

The Coven will defend the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against Death Dollz on April 16 at #REBELLION LIVE on PPV from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto! @RealTaylorWilde @KiLynnKing @FearHavok @WeAreRosemary



Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/Kq5T4CEQy3

The full lineup for Rebellion includes:

Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King (c) vs. Rosemary & Jessicka Hardcore War: Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura, Killer Kelly, & Bhupinder Gujjar) vs. Team Bully (Bully Ray, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, Kenny King, & Masha Slamovich)

Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura, Killer Kelly, & Bhupinder Gujjar) vs. Team Bully (Bully Ray, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, Kenny King, & Masha Slamovich) Last Rites match: Eddie Edwards vs. PCO

Eddie Edwards vs. PCO Santino Marella, Joe Hendry, & Dango vs. The Design

The Rebellion broadcast starts at 8 pm ET on April 16 streaming through Fite TV.

Which team are picking to win Hardcore War?