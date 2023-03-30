The Forbidden Door culture is a beautiful thing. Impact and NJPW are joining forces to put on a nifty card at Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive on Thursday, March 30 from Los Angeles, California. Injuries to Josh Alexander, Mickie James, and Will Ospreay diminished the importance at the top of the card, but worthy replacements were found for what should be a good show inside the ring.
Allow Hiroshi Tanahashi to sell you. Are you willing to pass up an air guitar performance from NJPW’s Master of the Century?
The legendary 8-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion @tanahashi1_100 will face @SpeedballBailey in a first time ever dream match THIS THURSDAY as IMPACT and @njpwglobal present #MultiverseUnited exclusively on @FiteTV!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 27, 2023
Order HERE: https://t.co/5rOgLivxsM pic.twitter.com/jywmC8OhsZ
Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive streams through Fite TV starting at 11 pm ET. The pre-show kicks off at 10:45 pm ET.
Join us for updates and have fun chatting in the open thread.
Results:
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Kenta (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki
Moose vs. Jeff Cobb
Kushida vs. Lio Rush
Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Miyu Yamashita (winner advances to Knockouts Championship match against Jordynne Grace and Mickie James, if healthy, at Rebellion on April 16)
X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Rich Swann vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rocky Romero vs. Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors
Impact World Tag Team Championship: Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (c) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)
PCO, Callihan, Fred Rosser, & Alex Coughlin vs. Eddie Edwards, Joe Hendry, Tom Lawlor, & JR Kratos
Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd (pre-show)
Loading comments...