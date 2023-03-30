 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Impact & NJPW Multiverse United Only the STRONG Survive live results: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kenta title match, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
The Forbidden Door culture is a beautiful thing. Impact and NJPW are joining forces to put on a nifty card at Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive on Thursday, March 30 from Los Angeles, California. Injuries to Josh Alexander, Mickie James, and Will Ospreay diminished the importance at the top of the card, but worthy replacements were found for what should be a good show inside the ring.

Allow Hiroshi Tanahashi to sell you. Are you willing to pass up an air guitar performance from NJPW’s Master of the Century?

Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive streams through Fite TV starting at 11 pm ET. The pre-show kicks off at 10:45 pm ET.

Join us for updates and have fun chatting in the open thread.

Results:

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Kenta (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

Moose vs. Jeff Cobb

Kushida vs. Lio Rush

Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Miyu Yamashita (winner advances to Knockouts Championship match against Jordynne Grace and Mickie James, if healthy, at Rebellion on April 16)

X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Rich Swann vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rocky Romero vs. Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors

Impact World Tag Team Championship: Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (c) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

PCO, Callihan, Fred Rosser, & Alex Coughlin vs. Eddie Edwards, Joe Hendry, Tom Lawlor, & JR Kratos

Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd (pre-show)

