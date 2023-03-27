Impact taping features two debuts and a return (SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling stuck around in Windsor, Ontario this weekend after Friday’s Sacrifice event, taping television that will air after this week’s live episode and Multiverse United PPV with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Given that this material won’t start airing until April 6, it’s part of the build for April 16’s Rebellion PPV. That show should be an eventful one, as Impact’s seen Josh Alexander vacate their top men’s title due to injury. Knockouts champ Mickie James is also hurt, and her status for Rebellion is pending (more on that here).

It’s hard to see what the direction is in either scene from these results, but several top women’s contenders were in action. Plus, we got debut matches from four-time Stanley Cup champion Darren McCarty & Canada’s own Jody Threat, and the return of Laredo Kid from a very serious 2022 health scare.

Here are the SPOILERS from Mar. 25’s taping, courtesy of Wrestling Observer:

• Brian Myers def. Jack Price (Before The Impact) • El Reverso def. Johnny Swinger (Before The Impact) • Motor City Machine Guns def. TMDK • Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham’s X-Division #1 Contender’s Match went to a no contest due to interference from X-Division champion Trey Miguel • Jody Threat def. Tara Rising • Tommy Dreamer, Yuya Uemura & Darren McCarty def. Bully Ray & The Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler) • Eddie Edwards def. PCO • Kenny King def. Frankie Kazarian • Laredo Kid def. Lince Dorado, Black Taurus & Rich Swann in a four-way. • Taylor Wilde def. Jessicka • Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango def. The Design’s Callihan & Angels • Miyu Yamashita def. Killer Kelly • Tasha Steelz def. Gisele Shaw • Rhino & Heath def. Raj Singh & Shera

Sound like a fun way to spend a Thursday night or two?