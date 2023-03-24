Knockouts division freshens up with returning champion and new debut

The Knockouts division has long been a strength of Impact. The current crop has worked together for awhile, so it could benefit from an injection of talent and new directions to feel fresh. Two such instances occurred at Sacrifice on March 24.

First was a returning Knockouts champion. Deonna Purrazzo handled business to stretch Gisele Shaw in the Venus de Milo double armbar for victory. Immediately afterward, Purrazzo was attacked by Savannah Evans. Shaw’s head of security was gearing up to deliver pain to Purrazzo.

That’s when Evans’ old running mate returned. Tasha Steelz is back in the Impact Zone.

Steelz spoke to Evans with animated gestures, but we couldn’t hear what was said. It seemed like they were plotting on Purrazzo. That was just a trick from Steelz. When Evans turned her back, the Boricua Badass struck. Evans shook it off feeling no pain. Steelz had another trick up her sleeve to use Evans as a springboard for a tornado DDT onto Jai Vidal. Steelz cleared the ring and stood tall.

Steelz is a former Knockouts champion and two-time tag champ. She has been off screen for about two months. That absence was used as a refresh to the babyface side. I believe Steelz has been a heel her entire career in Impact to date, so this new side of the Boricua Badass should be fun.

Impact also aired a vignette for a new Knockout coming soon. Introducing Jody Threat. She is a wild child who thrashes with a dash of class.

These moves join other recent changes in the Knockouts division, such as Taylor Wilde as a witch, KiLynn King entering as Wilde’s partner, Deonna Purrazzo veering babyface, and the departure of Taya Valkyrie. Interesting times are ahead.

Sacrifice is available for streaming through IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, and Fite TV.