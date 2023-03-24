Mickie James reveals injury and Impact’s future plans for Knockouts Championship

Mickie James was scheduled to defend the Knockouts Championship against Jordynne Grace at Sacrifice on March 24, but Impact announced that James suffered an injury and was unable to compete as planned.

I came all the way to Windsor to defend the @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts World Championship against @JordynneGrace at #Sacrifice Tomorrow night. Now I can’t do that & I don’t know what to say. I’m so sorry to let you all down. This. This was supposed to be a MOTY night. pic.twitter.com/paS14tF8rM — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) March 24, 2023

Injury’s happen, frustrated, but I’ll be fine. I certainly didn’t come all this way, to a #Soldout house, to not see my #HardcoreCanada LIVE! I will be at @IMPACTWRESTLING #Sacrifice & I will address my injury & the future of the Knockouts Championship then. Thank you. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/n0MrPK8Dfe — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) March 24, 2023

Details were scarce. Impact teased that the future of the Knockouts division would be discussed during Sacrifice.

James sat down with Gia Miller and Director of Authority Santino Marella to explain the options. The Mickster revealed that she has a broken rib. She won’t be out a long time, but it will be some time. The champion was disappointed about not being able to give Grace and the fans the match they deserve. James hopes to return to defend the title at Rebellion on April 16.

Santino went over the scenario in the case that James is not cleared in time. Grace is still owed a title shot. The women’s match at Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive on March 30 was supposed to be a championship contest as well. Santino decided that Grace will wrestle the winner of the Multiverse match (Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Miyu Yamashita) at Rebellion for the Knockouts Championship. If James is healthy for Rebellion, then she will defend the belt in a three-way.

James addressed the situation if she isn’t healthy. The Knockouts locker room deserves a fighting champion. James will either defend the title with pride or she will honorably relinquish the belt to hand it over to the new champion.

To sum up, the match at Rebellion will be:

Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (if healthy) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. TBD (the winner of Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Miyu Yamashita)

Do you think that is a fair plan for Mickie James and the Knockouts Championship?