Mickie James injured, pulled from Knockouts title bout at Sacrifice

Impact announced that Mickie James is unable to compete in her Knockouts Championship defense at Sacrifice due to injury. James was supposed to wrestle Jordynne Grace at the March 24 special event.

Due to an injury, @MickieJames will be unable to compete at Sacrifice. We will give an update and address the Knockouts World Title situation tomorrow night at Sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/BPq6HLF1DG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 24, 2023

This news came completely out of the blue. At this moment, it is unclear whether this is a real injury or part of a storyline.

James was in action on Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, which aired March 23 but was taped on February 26. The Mickster tagged with Tommy Dreamer against the formidable foes of Bully Ray and Masha Slamovich. Nothing obvious occurred as a real injury. James might have hurt her shoulder taking a suicide dive from Slamovich. In story, Grace warned James about the danger of taking this match one night before their clash at Sacrifice. When Bully threatened to powerbomb Mickie through a table, Grace made the save. Unfortunately, she accidentally speared James in the process. From a storyline perspective, that spear could be used to sell an injury from James.

Scouring social media, James appeared in good spirits getting her hair done on Wednesday while promoting upcoming events.

For what it’s worth, James replied to the Impact announcement with a broken heart emoji.

Impact will provide further details to address the Knockouts Championship picture during Sacrifice.

Prior to the James injury, the Sacrifice card was scheduled to include:

Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, & Frankie Kazarian vs. Kushida, Chris Sabin, & Alex Shelley

”Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham

PCO vs. Kenny King

Sacrifice will stream live on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, and Fite TV.