 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mickie James injured, pulled from Knockouts title bout at Sacrifice

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Impact announced that Mickie James is unable to compete in her Knockouts Championship defense at Sacrifice due to injury. James was supposed to wrestle Jordynne Grace at the March 24 special event.

This news came completely out of the blue. At this moment, it is unclear whether this is a real injury or part of a storyline.

James was in action on Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, which aired March 23 but was taped on February 26. The Mickster tagged with Tommy Dreamer against the formidable foes of Bully Ray and Masha Slamovich. Nothing obvious occurred as a real injury. James might have hurt her shoulder taking a suicide dive from Slamovich. In story, Grace warned James about the danger of taking this match one night before their clash at Sacrifice. When Bully threatened to powerbomb Mickie through a table, Grace made the save. Unfortunately, she accidentally speared James in the process. From a storyline perspective, that spear could be used to sell an injury from James.

Scouring social media, James appeared in good spirits getting her hair done on Wednesday while promoting upcoming events.

For what it’s worth, James replied to the Impact announcement with a broken heart emoji.

Impact will provide further details to address the Knockouts Championship picture during Sacrifice.

Prior to the James injury, the Sacrifice card was scheduled to include:

  • Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, & Frankie Kazarian vs. Kushida, Chris Sabin, & Alex Shelley
  • Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Jordynne Grace
  • X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Lince Dorado
  • Impact World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito)
  • Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Brian Myers
  • Busted Open match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Bully Ray
  • Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw
  • ”Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham
  • PCO vs. Kenny King

Sacrifice will stream live on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, and Fite TV.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats