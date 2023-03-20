The Sacrifice card has come into picture for Impact on Friday, March 24, but there was still one mystery remaining. That case is now closed.

Trey Miguel demanded Director of Authority Santino Marella to line up worthy challengers for the X-Division Championship so that he can cement his legacy in wrestling history. Santino obliged with the tease of a handpicked opponent.

Impact broke the news that Lince Dorado is the man of choice.

BREAKING: @TheTreyMiguel will defend the X-Division Championship against @LuchadorLD at #Sacrifice LIVE on IMPACT Plus THIS FRIDAY from St Clair College in Windsor, ON, Canada!



Dorado is a former WWE luchador with the Lucha House Party. He managed to win the WWE 24/7 Championship once and held the title for about 20 seconds. Dorado has since moved on to capture gold in MLW as the current middleweight champion.

Impact and MLW have had a cordial relationship over the past few years with Davey Richards returning as an Impact original and Sami Callihan returning to MLW as a surprise in the Battle Riot match.

The winner won’t have long to celebrate. The X-Division Championship will be defended in a six-way scramble at Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive on March 30. The challenger lists includes Rich Swann, Frankie Kazarian, Rocky Romero, Kevin Knight, and Clark Connors. If Dorado wins the title at No Surrender, Trey might jump in to make it a seven-way scramble.

The Sacrifice card runs nine matches deep at the moment:

Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, & Frankie Kazarian vs. Kushida, Chris Sabin, & Alex Shelley

Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

”Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham

PCO vs. Kenny King

Sacrifice will stream live on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, and Fite TV.

The card for Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive has eight matches:

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Kushida

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Kenta (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

PCO, Callihan, Fred Rosser, & Alex Coughlin vs. Eddie Edwards, Joe Hendry, Tom Lawlor, & JR Kratos

Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive will air on Fite TV.