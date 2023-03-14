 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Impact turns Tommy Dreamer’s pain into money with unique memorabilia

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
If you’re looking for a chuckle, then Impact is your hookup.

One man’s pain is another man’s treasure. Impact is comically cashing in on Tommy Dreamer’s suffering by offering a unique piece of memorabilia.

At No Surrender, Dreamer and Bully Ray were supposed to hash out their feelings in a public airing of grievances. That didn’t go so smooth when Bully felt offended and threw hot coffee in Dreamer’s face. Dreamer suffered a burned retina as a result.

Impact is capitalizing on the moment by trying to make buck in offering the smashed coffee pot as a souvenir.

It even comes signed by Tommy Dreamer.

Impact

And Bully Ray.

Impact

The idea that this item is for sale cracks me up in a good way. I’d like to know how the conversation went in the story world when Dreamer was approached to sign. In real life, Dreamer probably did it with a smile. In character for the storyline, imagine him writhing in pain backstage when the request comes in.

The signed coffee pot is available for purchase through eBay (here). The current leading bid is $53. The window of opportunity to make your bid closes at 12:30 am ET on Saturday, March 18.

Dreamer and Bully will have the chance to settle their issues with violence in a Busted Open match at Sacrifice on March 24. That stipulation basically amounts to a First Blood match.

The Sacrifice card currently includes:

  • Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, & Frankie Kazarian vs. Kushida, Chris Sabin, & Alex Shelley
  • Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Jordynne Grace
  • X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Santino Marella’s handpicked opponent
  • Busted Open match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Bully Ray

Will you be upping the ante to acquire that coffee pot? What are your favorite weird pieces of wrestling memorabilia that you have stumbled across?

