Former AEW wrestler joins witches coven in Impact

Double, double toil and trouble; fire burn and cauldron bubble.

The witches are multiplying in Impact. Taylor Wilde was the first witch when she dabbled in dark magic as the Wilde Witch. Now, she has a partner. Wilde sprang a trap on Killer Kelly for the surprise reveal of KiLynn King to join the witches coven.

Wilde thought she could find an ally in Kelly, but that partnership soured when the cards foretold a different path.

During Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling (Mar. 9, 2023), Kelly had a game of her own to play with Wilde. Whatever Kelly had in mind, it didn’t play out that way. The witch came with tarot cards in her hand to reveal Kelly’s destiny. Kelly wasn’t interested, because she makes her own destiny.

Since Kelly refused to participate, Wilde chose the fate for her. The Tower card was pulled to signify massive change, upheaval, destruction, and chaos. King entered the ring to hit Kelly in the back with a chair. At Wilde’s orders, King planted Kelly with a fireman’s carry slam.

That wasn’t all for the witches brew on this evening. They also had a run-in with the Death Dollz.

Backstage, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, and Jessicka offered Kelly a branch of friendship. Kelly might be an expert killer, but there is an entire realm out there that she fails to grasp. Rosemary advised that witches can’t be trusted and Wilde is a charlatan. Kelly appreciated the help, but she chose to handle it alone.

Once Kelly exited, Wilde and King popped on the scene. A challenge led to a deal. In exchange for a Knockouts tag title shot, Wilde must cease the practice of her dark arts if the witches lose that match. The Death Dollz laughed at the idea of giving stitches to witches.

The Death Dollz duo of Rosemary and Taya will compete against the Coven witches Wilde and King for the tag titles next week on Impact Wresting.

King is a pleasant surprise to pop up on Impact. She was a stalwart on AEW Dark during the no-crowd COVID pandemic days. King worked hard to improve, and that opened doors to bigger opportunities. King was showcased in the NWA as a serious threat to dethrone Kamille, but King couldn’t succeed in two tries for the women’s title. It was clear in those matches that King was the real deal in the ring.

Are you excited to see KiLynn King in the Impact Zone? What are your thoughts on the witches coven angle?