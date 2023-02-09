KENTA is coming to Impact.

That bombshell news was delivered by Bullet Club brothers Chris Bey and Ace Austin during Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The duo strode up on Kushida, Chris Sabin, and Alex Shelley. Smack talk escalated, and calls to fight were made. Bey and Ace reminded their adversaries that the Bullet Club never rolls alone. They name-dropped KENTA as their third partner for a trios bout at No Surrender on February 24.

The forbidden door with NJPW is a lovely passageway. This will mark KENTA’s debut in the Impact Zone. The Japanese superstar won several championships in Noah and NJPW. He also wrestled as Hideo Itami in NXT and WWE. Even if you aren’t familiar with KENTA’s exploits overseas, the name might ring a bell as the innovator of CM Punk’s Go To Sleep and Bryan Danielson’s Busaiku Knee Kick.

The card for No Surrender on February 24 currently includes:

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Rich Swann

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Rich Swann Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Masha Slamovich

Mickie James (c) vs. Masha Slamovich Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, & Kushida vs. KENTA, Chris Bey, & Ace Austin

#1 contender four-way: Brian Myers vs. PCO vs. TBD (winner of Steve Maclin vs. Rhino) vs. TBD (winner of Eddie Edwards vs. Heath)

Brian Myers vs. PCO vs. TBD (winner of Steve Maclin vs. Rhino) vs. TBD (winner of Eddie Edwards vs. Heath) Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw (pre-show)

Three more matches seem likely for No Surrender after events that played out during the TV show:

Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Death Dollz (Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, & Jessicka) (c) vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle)

Death Dollz (Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, & Jessicka) (c) vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham

Frankie Kazarian vs. Kon

Which future opponents would you like to see for KENTA in Impact?