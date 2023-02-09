Former NWA tag team champs make surprise return in Impact

It was a busy night for fresh faces in Impact’s Knockouts division. First, Steph De Lander (formerly known as Persia Pirotta in NXT) debuted in the Impact Zone. Second, former NWA tag team champions served a beat down at the behest of Father James Mitchell.

The Death Dollz were in tag team action in a non-title bout against the new pairing of Taylor Wilder and Killer Kelly. Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie represented as Knockouts tag champs with Jessicka on the outside. The Wilde Witch acted as an awkward partner by consulting her tarot cards before deciding whether to enter the ring. The last card she pulled was the devil. Wilde tossed it at her partner. Kelly was confused and backed up into the Road to Valhalla facebuster combo from Taya and Rosemary. It was an odd way to win, but the Death Dollz got it done.

Business picked up after the match.

Father James Mitchell moseyed on stage with a message for Rosemary. The Lord of the Undead Realm, who is Rosemary’s father, was very angry that she hasn’t paid proper respect in a long time. Mitchell was sent to put a hex on the Death Dollz.

Boom! Allysin Kay and Marti Belle rushed the ring to destroy Rosemary, Taya, and Jessicka.

Kay and Belle are known as The Hex. They’ve won tag team gold in various promotions, most prominently holding the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship for 287 days. Kay and Belle are also no stranger to Impact. Kay is a former two-time Knockouts champion and former GFW champion. She wrestled under the name Sienna in those days. Belle was part of the Dollhouse faction.

The Hex surprise was a genuine ‘holy shit’ moment for me. This is an awesome addition to the Knockouts scene. Both Kay and Belle are legit as singles competitors, however, they truly thrive as a tag team. The Hex aren’t just two pals joined together. They actually work a tight teamwork game in the ring.

Are you excited for the return of Allysin Kay and Marti Belle to Impact?