Persia Pirotta runs her mouth, loses Impact debut match

Impact welcomed a new Knockout to the mix. The woman formerly known as Persia Pirotta from NXT arrived in the Impact Zone under the name Steph De Lander. She talked a big game but failed to back it up in her debut.

De Lander was confident in claiming that the Knockouts division was shaking in their boots at the sight of the powerhouse predator.

Too bad Jordynne Grace didn’t get the memo. She had no fear of De Lander. Grace duked it out with the newcomer. The Juggernaut showed her might by blocking a strike to deliver a spinning backfist. That stunned De Lander long enough for Grace to execute a deadlift bridging German suplex. De Lander kicked out, and the fight carried on.

De Lander scored offense on a snake eyes in the corner and a big boot to the mush. Grace rallied to duck a clothesline and hit the Grace Driver for victory. The finisher was a pretty impressive visual given the height difference.

De Lander should have recognized who Impact paired her with for the debut match. There is no shame in losing to Grace, but De Lander didn’t help her own cause by spouting arrogance. De Lander had moments of control, however, Grace was operating on a higher level. Back to the drawing board for the powerhouse predator.

Were you impressed by Steph De Lander’s debut in Impact?