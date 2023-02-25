KENTA leads Bullet Club to victory in his Impact debut

KENTA arrived at No Surrender for his Impact debut, and it was too sweet.

KENTA teamed with Bullet Club brothers Chris Bey and Ace Austin to battle Kushida, Chris Sabin, and Alex Shelley in trios action. KENTA started the bout with mat work against Kushida. Kushida almost secured an early armbar, but KENTA quickly escaped.

Not all was smooth for KENTA. He was on the receiving end of a dropkick as Time Machine pulled his limbs in opposite directions around the ring post.

Bullet Club gained control with high-flying to the outside from Bey and Ace. KENTA joined in by powerwalking through the ropes to throw some punches.

KENTA’s big moment was an offensive blitz for a running kick in the corner, running dropkick, and flying double stomp to Sabin. The Motor City Machine Gun kicked out. KENTA aimed to finish with the Go To Sleep, but Sabin escaped before the trigger was pulled.

In the end, Time Machine had momentum with teamwork moves on Ace. Kushida took flight to connect. Shelley was next, but Bey grabbed his foot to prevent lift-off. KENTA pulled Kushida out of the ring. Ace surprised Sabin with a backslide to win.

KENTA was successful in leading the Bullet Club to victory in his Impact debut.