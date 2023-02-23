Bully Ray outsmarts Tommy Dreamer in Beat the Clock challenge

Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray decided that their feud in Impact will be settled through words instead of violence in a Busted Open Live segment at No Surrender on Friday, February 24. Since both demanded the right to speak first, Director of Authority Santino Marella booked a Beat the Clock challenge to earn that privilege.

Dreamer had his match first on Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling. He competed against Jason Hotch. Dreamer was in trouble after a neckbreaker. Hotch climbed the corner, and Dreamer livened up with a punch to knock Hotch silly on the turnbuckles. Dreamer executed a super Death Valley Driver down to the mat. That maneuver did the job for victory in 1 minute and 15 seconds.

1:15 is a quick time to beat, but Bully didn’t seem bothered. Later in the show, Bully was tangled with Bhupinder Gujjar. Bully had a trick up his sleeve to outsmart Dreamer in this challenge. It only took Bully 30 seconds to win his match.

The Good Hands tag team caused a distraction for Gujjar and the referee. Bully was in the corner calmly wrapping his fist with a steel chain. When Gujjar approached, Bully turned around to land a knockout punch. Bully picked up the easy pin.

.@bullyray5150 just took @bhupindergujj4r OUT with a chain and wins The Beat The Clock Challenge in 45 seconds! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ANJJXi8elj — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 24, 2023

Damn that Bully Ray!