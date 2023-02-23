 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bully Ray outsmarts Tommy Dreamer in Beat the Clock challenge

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray decided that their feud in Impact will be settled through words instead of violence in a Busted Open Live segment at No Surrender on Friday, February 24. Since both demanded the right to speak first, Director of Authority Santino Marella booked a Beat the Clock challenge to earn that privilege.

Dreamer had his match first on Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling. He competed against Jason Hotch. Dreamer was in trouble after a neckbreaker. Hotch climbed the corner, and Dreamer livened up with a punch to knock Hotch silly on the turnbuckles. Dreamer executed a super Death Valley Driver down to the mat. That maneuver did the job for victory in 1 minute and 15 seconds.

1:15 is a quick time to beat, but Bully didn’t seem bothered. Later in the show, Bully was tangled with Bhupinder Gujjar. Bully had a trick up his sleeve to outsmart Dreamer in this challenge. It only took Bully 30 seconds to win his match.

The Good Hands tag team caused a distraction for Gujjar and the referee. Bully was in the corner calmly wrapping his fist with a steel chain. When Gujjar approached, Bully turned around to land a knockout punch. Bully picked up the easy pin.

Damn that Bully Ray!

