Impact announces World title match for KENTA

Impact made big news announcing KENTA arriving in the promotion for a match at No Surrender. Impact didn’t waste any time capitalizing on the excitement by booking KENTA into a world title match.

The whirlwind tour of KENTA is ready to hit the Impact Zone. First up will be the NJPW wrestler teaming with Bullet Club brothers Chris Bey and Ace Austin to wrestle Kushida, Chris Sabin, and Alex Shelley in six-man action at No Surrender on Friday, February 24. That show will air live streaming on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, and FITE.

Impact will hold TV tapings for their weekly Impact Wrestling program on February 25 and February 26. That’s when KENTA will have his shot at glory.

Impact announced that Josh Alexander will defend the Impact World Championship against KENTA on the Feb. 25 taping. That match is likely to air on TV in a week or two.

BREAKING: In an update to this Saturday's #NoSurrenderFallout Night 1 at @samstownlv in Las Vegas, @Walking_Weapon will face @KENTAG2S in a HUGE first time ever match while @SpeedballBailey will now face the debuting @ShaneTMDK!



Keep in mind the old caveat that the card is subject to change. Alexander has business to handle first when defending the belt against Rich Swann at No Surrender. Technically, Swann would slide in to face KENTA if he wins the strap from Alexander. But, let’s be real. Nobody expects Swann to dethrone the mighty champion.

Mild spoiler alert!

Impact revealed more matches for the TV taping. It sheds light on story directions planned after No Surrender before No Surrender takes place. So, proceed at your own risk if you want to be 100% in the dark about future episodes of Impact Wrestling.

Night 1 matches include:

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. KENTA

Josh Alexander (c) vs. KENTA ”Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Shane Haste

Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida

Callihan vs. Frankie Kazarian

Trey Miguel vs. PCO

Night 2 matches include:

KENTA, Chris Bey, & Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, & Frankie Kazarian

Bully Ray & Masha Slamovich vs. Tommy Dreamer & Mickie James

Moose & Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango

Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Black Taurus vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

More matches are expected for each night.

Are you excited to see KENTA challenge Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship?