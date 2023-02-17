Smashing Santino Marella’s car window with a baseball bat results in title match at No Surrender

It is never a dull day in Impact with Santino Marella in charge as Director of Authority. The No Surrender special event is around the corner for February 24, and Santino had his share of wacky events to make some matches. His car window was smashed with a baseball bat. So, what’s the D.O.A to do? Give that man a title match, of course.

The perpetrator in question was Moose. He did not take kindly to Joe Hendry’s methods to humiliate people, such as the, “Dancing Moose,” song. Moose doesn’t get humiliated. He gets even.

Moose resorted to street justice with a baseball bat. He swung away at what he thought was Hendry’s car. It turned out to be Santino’s ride, but the damage was already done with a cracked window.

Santino booked that feud into a Dot Combat Match for the Impact Digital Media Championship at No Surrender. A Dot Combat stipulation is a hardcore fight using electronics as weapons, such as a keyboard, video game controller, mouse, and whatever else puts the Dot Com in Dot Combat.

The card for No Surrender on February 24 currently includes:

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Rich Swann

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Rich Swann Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Masha Slamovich

Mickie James (c) vs. Masha Slamovich Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Death Dollz (Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, & Jessicka) (c) vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle)

Death Dollz (Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, & Jessicka) (c) vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Moose in Dot Combat Match

Joe Hendry (c) vs. Moose in Dot Combat Match Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, & Kushida vs. KENTA, Chris Bey, & Ace Austin

#1 contender four-way: Brian Myers vs. PCO vs. Steve Maclin vs. Heath

Brian Myers vs. PCO vs. Steve Maclin vs. Heath Frankie Kazarian vs. Kon

Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray in Busted Open Live

“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham (pre-show)

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw (pre-show)

How is the No Surrender card stacking up in your eye?