Impact recap: Mickie James beat up Bully Ray’s goons

Mickie James doesn’t take any guff, not even from Bully Ray. She refused to back down in the face of danger, even though, Bully has shown he has no problem putting women through tables. When Mickie was outnumbered last week, Tommy Dreamer made the save to prevent a table powerbomb. That led to an intergender tag bout on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

Dreamer brought the hardcore, and Mickie brought the country for Hardcore Country. Their opponents were the Good Hands team of John Skyler and Jason Hotch, otherwise known as Bully’s goons. Bully was barred from ringside for the match. Hardcore Country began with classic wrestling to establish control. The Good Hands eventually worked over Dreamer in isolation. A cutter from Dreamer created space for the hot tag to the Mickster. James ran wild to pin Hotch on a flying seated senton. Skyler made the save. Dreamer reentered for teamwork action. Hardcore Country hit stereo DDTs. Mickie pinned Hotch for victory.

Never underestimate Bully’s innate ability to manipulate a situation. The man always has a plan to be a scumbag.

Masha Slamovich is the #1 contender for the Knockouts Championship. She is in line to challenge James at No Surrender. Last week, Bully planted ideas in Masha’s head to strike when Mickie is vulnerable. Masha responded in Russian, so her reaction was a mystery to those who don’t speak the language. It turns out that Masha went along with Bully’s scheming.

As the winners were celebrating, Bully attacked Dreamer from behind. He had his sights set on Mickie, but that was a trick. James was fully focused on Bully, so she was completely blindsided with Masha rushed the ring to pounce. Slamovich clobbered James with a spinning backfist and the Snow Plow to send a message prior to No Surrender.

That was a fun little match with James styling on Bully’s goons. The segment wrapped up nicely with the post-match attacks to hype up anticipation for No Surrender.

In other action from Impact Wrestling:

Brian Myers defeated Dirty Dango. The winner advances to the #1 contender bout at No Surrender. Myers flattened Dango with a Roster Cut lariat on the floor. Myers hit a second Roster Cut inside the ring for victory.

Gisele Shaw was rudely ruining random lunches in the mess hall. Deonna Purrazzo wasn't having any talk from Shaw about sending Chelsea Green packing. Shaw attempted to dump a bowl of beans on Purrazzo, but it backfired when the Virtuosa beat her to the punch. Beans spilled all over the Quintessential Diva. Santino Marella walked in to make that singles match for No Surrender.

Trey Miguel wants nothing to do with Crazzy Steve. The lights went out with maniacal laughter, then Trey’s logo popped up on the monitors with a dripping blood effect. Steve’s mind games were taking a toll on Trey.

Johnny Swinger tried to bribe Santino for a title shot. Santino wasn’t on the take. Swinger had to earn it the hard way by picking up 50 consecutive wins. Zicky Dice offered encouragement. Swinger only needs one victory to start the momentum rolling. Dice knew just the man that would be an easy win.

Rich Swann discussed winning the Impact World Championship as the most important moment of his career. It cemented his legacy in Impact. Even though Swann conquered his dreams, it was a shame not to be able to share it with the fans during the COVID pandemic era of wrestling. Losing the title to Kenny Omega messed with Swann’s mood. He was happy for Josh Alexander to bring the gold back to Impact, but he also felt selfish about wanting to be the one to get the job done. It’s been two years since losing the title. Swann has his mojo back, and the moment of redemption is near when he wrestles Alexander for the belt at No Surrender.

Jordynne Grace defeated Steph De Lander. The former Persia Pirotta from NXT ran her mouth about being the powerhouse predator. Grace and De Lander threw blows with Grace coming out on top via Grace Driver. (Full details here.)

Kenny King was tired of hearing Alexander not mention him in the conversation for title defenses. After hearing insults, Swann stepped in to defend himself. King sensed a trap when outnumbered, so Alexander exited to let them solve the situation. King still didn’t want to fight.

Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie defeated Taylor Wilde & Killer Kelly. Non-title bout for the Death Dollz. Wilde consulted her tarot cards before each tag to decide if she wanted to enter the ring. When the witch pulled the devil card, she threw it at Kelly. The Death Dollz finished Kelly with the Road to Valhalla facebuster combo, while Wilde did nothing to save her partner. Afterward, Father James Mitchell arrived as a messenger from the Undead Realm. He put a hex on Rosemary, and The Hex duo of Allysin Kay and Marti Belle crashed the ring to kick ass on the Death Dollz. (Full details here.)

Eddie Edwards offered to pay Shera in exchange for eliminating PCO.

Chris Bey and Ace Austin exchanged smack talk with Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, and Kushida. A trios match was proposed for No Surrender with the Bullet Club bringing KENTA as their third partner. (Full details here.)

PCO defeated Shera. The winner advances to the #1 contender bout at No Surrender. Hoss fight with PCO landing a moonsault for victory. PCO kept shouting Edwards’ name with rage during the match as if he might have viewed Shera as Edwards.

Frankie Kazarian approached Callihan trying to figure out why he was joining the Design. Kaz viewed Callihan as a pillar of Impact. Deaner stepped in, Kaz stepped up, and a match versus Kon was proposed for No Surrender.

Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry retained against Matt Cardona. Even though Cardona was jerked around all night with dressing room issues, he was always ready and struck with the Radio Silence finisher at the opening bell. Hendry kicked out, and the match continued. In the end, Brian Myers tried to help but accidentally clotheslined Cardona. Hendry finished with a chokeslam spinebuster. Afterward, Moose tried to spear Hendry but collided into Cardona instead. Hendry closed the night playing the song, “Edge’s Bitch,” as a diss to Cardona. (Full details here.)

The road to No Surrender continued in development on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The video package for Rich Swann was a smart way to remind the world of his accomplishments. Whether or not you believe the world title will change hands, it can’t be denied that Swann was presented as a legit threat to dethrone Josh Alexander in storyline. Masha Slamovich sent a physical message to Mickie James that her Knockouts title reign may be short. Slamovich is best utilized as a dominating force, and that’s what we saw here.

The show was spiced up with fresh faces. Even though Steph De Lander lost to Jordynne Grace, she performed well enough to build desire for more action in the Impact Zone. The Hex making a surprise return was the best moment of the night. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle produce instant credibility to the Knockouts tag division. Add in the surprise news of the KENTA debuting soon. The revolving door of talent continues to keep Impact from ever feeling stale.

