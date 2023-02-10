Matt Cardona’s awful night ends in losing internet title match in Impact

Matt Cardona had a rough night during Thursday’s broadcast of Impact Wrestling. Aside from injury and Kane pushing him off stage in a wheelchair and Eve Torres kissing John Cena, this might be the worst night of Cardona’s wrestling career.

The evening was full of promise with Cardona booked against Joe Hendry in the main event for the Impact Digital Media Championship. It was Cardona’s chance to regain his status as king of the internet. Things quickly went sour as soon as he entered the venue.

Cardona was ushered into his private dressing room with shrimp cocktail and champagne, but there was a mistake. The security dude thought he was Hendry. Cardona was taken to his real dressing room, which turned out to be a broom closet.

Later, Cardona complained to staff while stating he would rather change in the parking lot. Cardona’s words were taken literally, and he was escorted outside.

Cardona’s night kept getting worse. He moseyed upon best bud Brian Myers chowing down on shrimp cocktail gifted by Hendry. Myers even clapped Hendry’s theme song as a conga line of the backstage boys danced by.

The time finally arrived for the main event. It was Cardona’s chance to turn his luck around. The opening bell rang. Both men charged to the center of the ring. Cardona leaped and hit his Radio Silence leg lariat finisher! 1, 2, Hendry kicked out. Ooh, that was dramatic.

Hendry regrouped, and the match continued in a competitive nature. Cardona was able to connect on Radio Silence for a second time. Hendry kicked out once more. Cardona went high risk climbing the turnbuckles for a flying Radio Silence. Hendry caught him to counter for a powerbomb. Cardona kicked out.

Myers ran in to assist his friend. He slid the title belt into the ring in plain sight of the referee. The ref intercepted the foreign object. That was a ploy for Myers to enter the ring behind the official’s back. Myers charged for the Roster Cut lariat, Hendry evaded, and Cardona ate the contact. Hendry dumped Myers from the ring, then the champ finished the challenger on a chokeslam spinebuster. Cardona’s dreams were dashed.

When it rains, it pours. Moose ran out for revenge on Hendry. The champ dodged, and Moose speared Cardona instead. Hendry celebrated by playing the diss track, “Edge’s Bitch,” about Cardona. The fans chanted, “Edge’s Bitch,” at Cardona as the show went off the air.

Rumors are still fluttering of Cardona’s eventual return to WWE to join wife Chelsea Green. Whether or not that comes to fruition, this sure felt like a way to possibly close out Cardona’s time in Impact.

Did you shed a tear over Matt Cardona’s awful night?