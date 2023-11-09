Former MLW champion arrives in Impact

The Young GOAT is in the Impact Zone. Myron Reed arrived on the scene to help his pals.

Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz were frustrated about losing the Impact tag team titles to Ace Austin and Chris Bey, so they changed their mood with some good news. Impact has seen various iterations of the Rascalz over the years, but they’ve never seen the version with Myron Reed. The fun begins next week.

The Rascalz trio of Trey, Wentz, and Reed will compete against Laredo Kid, Black Taurus, and Juventud Guerrera on next week’s TV episode of Impact Wrestling.

Reed joined the Rascalz in 2018 working on the indies. His highest profile accomplishment is three-time titleholder of the MLW World Middleweight Championship. The length of his reigns tallied 424 days, 150 days, and 240 days. Reed won the belts from a lineup of killers. His first time was over Teddy Hart. Number two came at the hands of Lio Rush. The third run with gold was in a four-way featuring Tajiri as champion. Reed was ranked #84 in the PWI 500 for 2021.

Enjoy Reed’s skills on display against Lio Rush in MLW.

What’s your scouting report on Myron Reed? How high is his ceiling in Impact?