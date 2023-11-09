Impact Roundup: Turning Point results, Will Ospreay TNA promo, more!

Impact is returning from the UK Invasion tour, which featured the Turning Point special event from Newcastle, England.

Will Ospreay took center stage in front of the UK crowd for the main event against Eddie Edwards. Edwards put up a tough fight with the Boston Knee Party. Ospreay rose in the end with a Styles Clash. Edwards kicked out on the cover, so Ospreay finished with an exposed Hidden Blade and a Stormbreaker.

After the match, Ospreay delivered a promo hyping the return of TNA. He teased an announcement, but that turned into a joke about finishing his kitchen. No matter what Ospreay decides about his free agent future coming in February, he will always support TNA. He credited the fan support for allowing alternative companies to thrive. The TNA chants brought him back to being a 14-year-old boy watching AJ Styles. TNA inspired Ospreay to take wrestling to the next level. He is a TNA kid, and he hopes this show created a future generation of TNA kids.

The rest of the results from Turning Point include:

Knockouts Championship: Trinity defeated Deonna Purrazzo via Starstruck submission to retain the title. Per the stipulation, Purrazzo can not challenge for the Knockouts belt anymore while Trinity is still champ. Afterward, Purrazzo argued about perceived slow counts and shoved special referee Gail Kim. A skirmish ensued with Kim hitting Eat Defeat. (Full details here.)

Moose & Brian Myers defeated Chris Sabin & Frankie Kazarian via spear from Moose.

Joe Hendry defeated Simon Miller via Standing Ovation. Miller played heel with comedic stalling early. He actually wrestled hitting a handful of moves. Hendry slammed his finisher as Miller was showboating.

Jordynne Grace defeated Dani Luna via Juggernaut Driver.

Rich Swann defeated Trey Miguel via 450 splash. Commentary put over how Trey lifted his shoulder at 3 to raise doubt about the victory.

Gisele Shaw defeated Alex Windsor via running knee strike.

Josh Alexander defeated Subculture via C4 spike piledriver from Alexander.

This event was a glorified house show. Even though there wasn’t much in terms of storylines, the wrestlers did put on good matches. The Turning Point replay is available for viewing through IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, and Fite TV.

Impact announced the Gut Check winners in Mike D from Belgium and Harley Hudson from Liverpool. They both earned a ticket to train in the Can-Am Dojo under the tutelage of Impact veterans.

Impact also signed Leon Slater. The 19-year-old prospect was in action on the Turning Point pre-show against Mark Haskins. Check the youngsters skills as he was victorious via swanton 450 splash, which was a swanton leap tucking into the 450 for the splash.

Last on the list is Grado teaming with Rhino on the pre-show. Grado warmed up the crowd, and Rhino hit the Gore Gore Gore!

TNA! TNA! TNA!