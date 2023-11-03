Impact announces Gut Check winner and signs 19-year-old UK prospect

Impact is bolstering their chest of young talent in the transition back to TNA. The promotion announced the Gut Check winner and also signed a 19-year-old prospect from the UK.

First up is Harley Hudson as the Gut Check winner. This edition of Impact’s talent scouting was held in the UK.

As part of this past weekend’s UK Invasion Tour, the “Hot and Not Bothered” Liverpudlian pocket rocket, Harley Hudson, won the Gut Check tryout in Coventry and earned herself a contract with IMPACT Wrestling.

Hudson measures in at 5 feet 3 inches and hails from Liverpool. She’s been in wrestling for six years. Here’s a sample of Hudson’s work defending the Kingdom of Wrestling Women’s Championship against Lily Winter. She has a good base with charisma as a strong suit and room to grow under the tutelage of Impact training.

Impact also announced the signing of Leon Slater. Scott D’Amore gave a ringing endorsement, “Excited to welcome Leon to the TNA Wrestling roster. Mark my words, this young man is going to be a star and change this business!”

BREAKING: At our sold-out live event this evening in Coventry, England - TNA/IMPACT Wrestling President @ScottDAmore signed 19 year old UK sensation @LEONSLATER_ to a long term TNA contract!



Slater is 19 years old with four years of experience out of Bradford, England. He sports an athletic high-flying style. The youngster has already wrestled some of the best, including “Speedball” Mike Bailey in RevPro.

What’s your take on Impact bringing Harley Hudson and Leon Slater into the fold?