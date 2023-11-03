Impact recap & results (Nov. 2, 2023): UK Invasion

Impact voyaged abroad for the UK Invasion tour. They taped one of the events from Glasgow, Scotland to air as an episode of Impact Wrestling (Nov. 2, 2023). There wasn’t much in terms of storyline development, and it was basically a high quality house show.

Results:

Glasgow Cup: Joe Hendry defeated Frankie Kazarian. Hendry rallied for a superplex and scored the upper hand on an exchange of roll-ups to win. (Full details here.)

Moose, Brian Myers, & Deonna Purrazzo defeated Subculture. Intergender rules in effect with everyone fair game. The match broke down in the end with Moose spearing Mark Andrews to win.

Grado defeated Trey Miguel. Grado made his return to an Impact ring for the first time in five years. He played to the crowd for a good time and blasted Trey with a big boot to win. (Full details here.)

Trinity defeated Emersyn Jayne. Warm-up match for the Knockouts champion. Trinity finished with a full nelson buttbuster.

Motor City Machine Guns defeated Josh Alexander & Eric Young. Chris Sabin carried the load for the finish to pin Young on a Cradle Shock.

That’s a wrap heading into Turning Point, which was also filmed during the UK tour. Next week will be a return to regular Impact offerings for television.

#TurningPoint from Newcastle, England airs THIS FRIDAY at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube Ultimate Insiders and Fite!



Turning Point is presented by the survival thriller ‘Deep Fear: Sharks vs Narcs’. Streaming on demand this Friday November 3rd! https://t.co/YtSv7zuBDL pic.twitter.com/8GGRATgUKX — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 31, 2023

Share your thoughts on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling.