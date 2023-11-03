Impact airs Turning Point as their next special event. The show was taped from Newcastle, England on October 27 (spoilers are available here), and now it will be available for viewing on November 3. The card includes Will Ospreay in action as a special attraction and Trinity defending the Knockouts Championship with a stipulation in play.

Trinity has another round against Deonna Purrazzo. Trinity won the Knockouts Championship from the Virtuosa, and she also won the rematch. Purrazzo has one more chance at gold. If she loses, then she won’t be allowed to challenge again as long as Trinity sits on top with the Knockouts title. To add another twist, Gail Kim is the special referee.

Will Ospreay enters through the Forbidden Door from NJPW with the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. That title won’t be on the line when he faces Eddie Edwards, who has a decorated championship career in his own right. The appeal for adding Ospreay, aside from his potential for having Match of the Year contenders, is to give the UK a special treat during Impact’s UK Invasion tour.

There’s not a whole lot of story building for this particular show. The only other angle is a grudge match between Joe Hendry and Simon Miller, which stems from a food fight. Hendry is fresh off winning the Glasgow Cup tournament. Next is shutting up a disrespectful YouTuber in Miller.

.@joehendry talks about what it meant to him to win the Glasgow Cup moments ago on #IMPACTonAXSTV! NEXT UP, @SimonMiller316 at #TurningPoint TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/GlfEhm8aDp — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 3, 2023

The full card for Turning Point includes:

Knockouts Championship: Trinity (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo (last chance for Purrazzo)

Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. Subculture

Frankie Kazarian & Chris Sabin vs. Moose & Brian Myers

Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel

Jordynne Grace vs. Dani Luna

Gisele Shaw vs. Alex Windsor

Joe Hendry vs. Simon Miller

The free pre-show includes:

Mark Haskins vs. Leon Slater

Grado & Rhino in tag team action

Turning Point airs Friday, November 3 at 8 pm ET with streaming available through IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, and Fite TV.