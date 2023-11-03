Grado is victorious in return to Impact

Professional wrestling is full of characters, but there aren’t too many like Grado. When Impact visited Glasgow for the UK Invasion tour, they phoned up the Scotland chap for one more ride. Grado competed in an Impact ring for the first time in five years, and he emerged victorious.

Grado had stiff competition for his match on Impact Wrestling (Nov. 2, 2023). Trey Miguel is a two-time X-Division champion. Grado styled and profiled with his comedic hijinks to excite the crowd.

Trey weathered the storm to get on track with a springboard moonsault. Grado dodged a flying stomp to shoot back for a Death Valley Driver.

Grado tried to finish with a big boot, but the first two attempts were thwarted. Third time was the charm when Grado hit the mark to win. The Glasgow crowd erupted in jubilation. Good times.

This appears to be a temporary Impact return for Grado on the UK tour, but who knows what the future holds.

Would you like to see more of Grado in Impact?