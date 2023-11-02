CM Punk is a hot name on the market after he was fired by AEW two months ago, and Will Ospreay will be a free agent soon. These stars are two of the very best pro wrestlers in the world, so as you might expect, there’s a lot of interest in their services.

Both men have recently been linked to Impact Wrestling. Punk visited backstage a couple weeks ago, on the same weekend where Ospreay competed against “Speedball” Mike Bailey at Impact’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view in a match-of-the-year contender.

In a new interview with PWMania, Impact Wrestling President Scott D’Amore commented on the possibility of signing Punk and Ospreay. The door is certainly open on Impact’s side based on what D’Amore said, courtesy of PWMania’s transcription:

“It’s not a secret, CM Punk was backstage the day after Bound for Glory. That’s nothing new. He was backstage earlier this year when he was under contract at AEW and they were just getting ready for the debut of Collision, so we have a pretty open policy. If you want to come by and visit, as long as you’re respectful to our crew, you will be respected. He was a pleasure to have when he came around, so is there a possibility he is here in the future, you never know. Is there going to be a place for for veteran talent and senior talent in TNA Wrestling? Of course, you know, the value can’t be understated of good senior veteran talent right now with name recognition and drawability as well. The door is open. Will Ospreay just came in and did three events for us. He was a pleasure to have around you know, and I mean, I think it’s great for Will to let his his feelings be known about how much TNA Wrestling meant to him. You know, he said he’s a TNA kid. He was inspired to be a wrestler watching AJ Styles on TNA Wrestling. And to me, that’s one of the cool things, that we are part of inspiring a guy who’s contract is up in February of 2024. Where’s he going? Who knows? For him to sit there and say no, matter what happens in February of next year, you know, I’m always going to be supportive of what’s going on at TNA was so special to me, that’s cool to come out of the mouth of the arguably you know, in my opinion, the greatest wrestler in the world right now. So, you know, the door’s wide open. I think we’re gonna go out there and take really some great moves in 2023 and keep pushing forward. We’re going to grow and I think we’re really going to make some waves.”

D’Amore didn’t mention anything about underpaying Punk and Ospreay, or giving them a vegan sandwich, so I think that automatically gives Impact a negotiating edge over Billy Corgan’s NWA.

