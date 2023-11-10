Impact announces debut of NJPW’s Zack Sabre Jr. and Hard to Kill main event

Impact is in the process of bolstering their next special events. The company announced the debut of Zack Sabre Jr. and the main event for Hard to Kill.

Impact is bringing in the NJPW World Television Champion for Final Resolution on December 9 in Toronto, Canada. Sabre will be teaming with Josh Alexander to face the Motor City Machine Guns. There is no storyline as of now for this match getting made. Just sit back and enjoy. This is the only bout on the Final Resolution card so far.

BREAKING:@AlexShelley313 & @SuperChrisSabin will take on @Walking_Weapon and @zacksabrejr at #FinalResolution on December 9 LIVE on IMPACT Plus, YouTube, and FITE from the Don Kolov Arena in Toronto, Canada!



Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/rroFbriF7E pic.twitter.com/p3oPDualcE — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 10, 2023

Hard to Kill on January 13 from Las Vegas, NV will usher in the new era of TNA. Moose revealed his intention to cash in the Feast or Fired title shot for a crack at Alex Shelley and the Impact World Championship.

BREAKING: @AlexShelley313 will defend the TNA World Championship against @TheMooseNation at #HardToKill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas!



Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/IxFk5SbXTz pic.twitter.com/IoQaeO54vt — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 10, 2023

This seems out of character for Moose, who took the easy route last time in a similar scenario. Moose cashed in a title shot to dethrone Josh Alexander immediately after a hard-fought win. That set the gears in motion for Alexander’s redemption story going from shortest world title reign to longest world title reign in company history.

However, Moose’s ego is large and in charge. There would be no greater boast for him than becoming the first TNA World Champion in the new era.

The Hard to Kill card includes:

Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Moose

Knockouts Championship: Trinity (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

Does Impact have your interest with their upcoming special event matchmaking?