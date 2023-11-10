 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Impact announces debut of NJPW’s Zack Sabre Jr. and Hard to Kill main event

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Impact is in the process of bolstering their next special events. The company announced the debut of Zack Sabre Jr. and the main event for Hard to Kill.

Impact is bringing in the NJPW World Television Champion for Final Resolution on December 9 in Toronto, Canada. Sabre will be teaming with Josh Alexander to face the Motor City Machine Guns. There is no storyline as of now for this match getting made. Just sit back and enjoy. This is the only bout on the Final Resolution card so far.

Hard to Kill on January 13 from Las Vegas, NV will usher in the new era of TNA. Moose revealed his intention to cash in the Feast or Fired title shot for a crack at Alex Shelley and the Impact World Championship.

This seems out of character for Moose, who took the easy route last time in a similar scenario. Moose cashed in a title shot to dethrone Josh Alexander immediately after a hard-fought win. That set the gears in motion for Alexander’s redemption story going from shortest world title reign to longest world title reign in company history.

However, Moose’s ego is large and in charge. There would be no greater boast for him than becoming the first TNA World Champion in the new era.

The Hard to Kill card includes:

  • Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Moose
  • Knockouts Championship: Trinity (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

Does Impact have your interest with their upcoming special event matchmaking?

