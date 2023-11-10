Sonny Kiss and Will Ospreay in feature TV matches next week on Impact Wrestling

Sonny Kiss and Will Ospreay lead the way for a stacked episode of Impact Wrestling next week, airing on Thursday, November 16.

Sonny Kiss debuted in Impact as a surprise in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory. Sonny made a memorable moment dancing with Bully Ray, but victory was elusive.

Sonny returned for a follow-up on Impact Wrestling stating motivation with eyes on the Knockouts Championship. Trinity overheard the conversation and was happy to oblige Sonny with a match. Impact announced the bout as a non-title affair for next week.

On top of that, Will Ospreay will be facing Josh Alexander next week in a clash of best wrestlers in the world. Ospreay claimed that he wasn’t familiar with Alexander’s work. The IWGP United Kingdom Heavyweight Champion was not impressed with Alexander’s title résumé, however, he did admit respect after scouting tape. Alexander is a former world champion, but that doesn’t compare to Ospreay as a world-beater. And for those wondering, the ‘bruv’ count stands at two in this promo. Ospreay closed with a couple of kisses.

Next week’s lineup for Impact Wrestling on Thursday, November 16 includes:

Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay

Trinity vs. Sonny Kiss

Impact World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. Kenny King & Sheldon Jean

Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, & Myron Reed vs. Laredo Kid, Black Taurus, & Juventud Guerrera

Jordynne Grace & Bully Ray vs. KiLynn King & Steve Maclin

Moose vs. Heath

Will you be tuning to Impact Wrestling next week?