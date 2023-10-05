Impact adds two tag title bouts to Bound For Glory PPV

The Bound For Glory PPV bulked up with two tag title bouts added to the mix in Impact.

The ABC duo of Ace Austin and Chris Bey called their shot at gold. They had a Feast or Fired briefcase in their possession to grant that right. ABC’s opponents are not locked in at this moment. Sami Callihan and Rich Swann barged in demanding a crack at the Rascalz for the Impact World Tag Team Championship. Santino Marella used his Director of Authority powers to book Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz in a title defense next week against Callihan and Swann. The winners will move on to defend against Austin and Bey at Bound For Glory.

In the Knockouts division, Deonna Purrazzo helped Tasha Steelz beat Killer Kelly in singles action. As is common in Impact procedure, pinning the champ often earns a title shot. Impact announced that MK Ultra will defend the Knockouts Tag Team Championship against Purrazzo and Steelz at Bound For Glory.

The Bound For Glory PPV goes live October 21 from Chicago. The lineup so far includes:

Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Josh Alexander

Chris Sabin (c) vs. Kenta Impact World Tag Team Championship: Rascalz (c) or Sami Callihan & Rich Swann vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

Call Your Shot Gauntlet: Winner earns the right for a shot at any title at any time

Winner earns the right for a shot at any title at any time Impact Hall of Fame: Mike Tenay & Don West inducted by Scott D’Amore, Traci Brooks inducted by Gail Kim

How does the Bound For Glory card look to you?