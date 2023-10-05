Impact and AAA reveal lineup for joint card in Mexico

Impact and AAA are joining forces for a crossover card in Mexico. AAA announced the news and revealed the full lineup.

The Ultra Clash show mixes and matches talent across both promotions for a variety of tag team contests.

The full lineup includes:

Alex Shelley & Hijo del Vikingo vs. Trey Miguel & Abismo Negro

Josh Alexander & Octagon Jr. vs. Moose & Toxin

Laredo Kid & Tommy Dreamer vs. Taurus & Brian Myers

Rich Swann & Myzteziz vs. Eddie Edwards & Latigo

Deonna Purrazzo & Lady Maravilla vs. Sexy Star & Jordynne Grace

Sanson & Forastero vs. Arez & Frankie Kazarian

Trinity & Chris Sabin vs. Chik Tormenta & Dinamico

The action goes down on November 26 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.

A couple notes that catch my interest involve the Motor City Machine Guns. Alex Shelley teaming with Hijo del Vikingo is an all-star duo with the top champions from both companies. Shelley currently holds the Impact World Championship, and Vikingo possesses the AAA Mega Championship. It will be interesting to see how they gel together for cool teamwork moves. Chris Sabin with Trinity is another all-star team. Sabin is the X-Division champ, and Trinity sits atop the Knockouts division with that title. Sabin is a master tag team specialist, so I have no doubt that he’ll get creative with Trinity for some neat spots.

Which Ultra Clash matches catch your eye?